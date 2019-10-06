Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie DeMouth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie DeMouth


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie DeMouth Obituary
Elsie DeMouth

Des Moines - Elsie Iona "Mo" DeMouth, 95, passed away of natural causes on September 8, 2019, at The Life Center in Des Moines, IA. Mo was born in Ogden, IA, on March 21, 1924, to William and Ada (Platter) Kirkendall. She grew up in the Boone community and married Wayne DeMouth in 1943. They were married 42 years and were parents to one daughter, Roxann.

The family lived in Algona and Davenport before settling in Des Moines. Mo enjoyed reading, interior decorating, cooking, and entertaining. In later years, she was a resident at Illahee Hills and Senior Suites in Urbandale, and The Life Center in Des Moines.

A memorial service will be held at Merle Hay Funeral Home at Chapel Hill in Des Moines on Thursday, October 24, at 10:30 a.m.

Mo was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and six siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Roxann Taylor, of Frederick, MD; sisters-in-law Doris Wickman of Boone, and Helen (DeMouth) Swearingen of Ankeny; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now