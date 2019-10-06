|
|
Elsie DeMouth
Des Moines - Elsie Iona "Mo" DeMouth, 95, passed away of natural causes on September 8, 2019, at The Life Center in Des Moines, IA. Mo was born in Ogden, IA, on March 21, 1924, to William and Ada (Platter) Kirkendall. She grew up in the Boone community and married Wayne DeMouth in 1943. They were married 42 years and were parents to one daughter, Roxann.
The family lived in Algona and Davenport before settling in Des Moines. Mo enjoyed reading, interior decorating, cooking, and entertaining. In later years, she was a resident at Illahee Hills and Senior Suites in Urbandale, and The Life Center in Des Moines.
A memorial service will be held at Merle Hay Funeral Home at Chapel Hill in Des Moines on Thursday, October 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Mo was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and six siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Roxann Taylor, of Frederick, MD; sisters-in-law Doris Wickman of Boone, and Helen (DeMouth) Swearingen of Ankeny; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019