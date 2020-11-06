Elsie Elaine GlassDes Moines - Elaine Glass passed away November 1, 2020 at The Village in Indianola. She was born on August 22, 1926 in Louisville, Mississippi to Noah and Bertha Carroll.Elaine shared amazing stories of her life growing in Louisville with her siblings, Maurice Carroll, Aleta Josephine Etheridge (Jo), and Bill Dwaine Carroll. During World War II, she worked as a boiler tender overhauling a French ship in a Gulf Coast shipyard. In the 1950s, she settled with her father and family in the Des Moines area. In 1967, she married Raymond Marlow Glass. They loved setting up their back yard as a garden to showcase various plants and flowers. The gardens were a well-known and appreciated scenic background for the golfers on the nearby golf course. In addition to gardening and birdwatching, Elaine enjoyed lively conversations with her friends and family.Elaine is survived by her niece, Aleta Krauss of Raeford, NC; nephews, James Carroll, Sr. (Cheryl) of Pine Mountain, GA and Mark Carroll (LaDonna) of Smithfield, VA; stepsons Scott Glass (Janet) of Des Moines, IA and Ron Glass of Chandler, AZ. Extended family includes Steve Lundberg, David Alfstad (Kris), Michael Alfstad, Ashley Jacobsen (Luke), Cody Lundberg, Philip Lundberg, Nick Alfstad, Cassandra Alfstad, Hannah Alfstad, Seth Alfstad, and Loftan Alfstad.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; sister, Jo Etheridge; and, her two brothers Maurice and Bill Carroll.Elaine was cremated and a private service was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines on Friday, November 6, 2020.