Elva M. Butcher
Altoona - Elva Butcher, age 98, died on June 8, 2020. She did not have Covid-19. Elva was born in 1922, to Vernie and C. Mae Airy. She loved to read at an early age so it's no surprise that she decided to be a teacher.
Elva attended William Penn College where she met her future husband, Donald Butcher, of Deep River, Iowa. She earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Drake University in Des Moines.
Elva taught in several Iowa and California schools. Her last school was in Prairie City, Iowa, where she taught lower elementary for five years, then became elementary principal for seven years.
Elva also owned and supervised Village Vogue Beautique in Altoona, Iowa, for three years, sharing the building with her good friend Ruby Briar.
After retiring, Elva enjoyed traveling, dancing, shopping, and being with friends and family. She was always kind and generous to others, had a positive attitude, and young at heart. She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Kathleen and Jaquelyn, their families, and many others.
Elva is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Terry) Lebo and Jaquelyn (Adriaan) Van Boord, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, niece, Jeanne Uyesugi, nephew, Scott Sponsler, and some cousins.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Karolyn Robertson, her husband, Donald Butcher, and her longtime companion Robert Schumann.
A private graveside service will be held at Altoona Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Altoona - Elva Butcher, age 98, died on June 8, 2020. She did not have Covid-19. Elva was born in 1922, to Vernie and C. Mae Airy. She loved to read at an early age so it's no surprise that she decided to be a teacher.
Elva attended William Penn College where she met her future husband, Donald Butcher, of Deep River, Iowa. She earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Drake University in Des Moines.
Elva taught in several Iowa and California schools. Her last school was in Prairie City, Iowa, where she taught lower elementary for five years, then became elementary principal for seven years.
Elva also owned and supervised Village Vogue Beautique in Altoona, Iowa, for three years, sharing the building with her good friend Ruby Briar.
After retiring, Elva enjoyed traveling, dancing, shopping, and being with friends and family. She was always kind and generous to others, had a positive attitude, and young at heart. She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Kathleen and Jaquelyn, their families, and many others.
Elva is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Terry) Lebo and Jaquelyn (Adriaan) Van Boord, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, niece, Jeanne Uyesugi, nephew, Scott Sponsler, and some cousins.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Karolyn Robertson, her husband, Donald Butcher, and her longtime companion Robert Schumann.
A private graveside service will be held at Altoona Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.