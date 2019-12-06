Resources
Elva Mae Hodges went to be with her Lord and Savior December 2, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona. Born 3/5/28 to Harvey and Lettie Atkinson. She was the seventh of eight children. Married Harold Hodges on 6/21/45 and celebrated 72 years as he passed in 2017. Preceded in death by son Steven, 3brothers and 4sisters.

Survived by Janet Hancock ( Russell ), Rocky Hodges (Rebecca) six grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 and 1 on the way great great grandchildren.

Remembered as the most loving mom and prayer warrior loved to cook, serve and award-winning crafter.

Visitation 12/13/19 from 6-8. Funeral service 12 /14/19 at 11 AM at Hamilton Highland Memorial Gardens on NW. 60th Ave.

To be buried in Redfield Iowa. Pastor Dan McCoy from First Baptist Church will be conducting services.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
