McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
West Des Moines United Methodist Church
Elwin "Al" Creese Obituary
Elwin "Al" Creese

West Des Moines - Elwin Henry Creese, 88, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at West Des Moines United Methodist Church followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines.

Al is survived by his daughter, Ann Cole; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Creese, Roosevelt Coleman, Shaquille and Alisha Coleman, David Cole, Ashley Marie Craft, and Tiffany Garrison; great-grandchildren, Kristina and Janelle Johnson and Oliver Creese; and brother, Orlen Creese. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June Creese; son, Greg Creese; and, brothers, LaVerne and Percy Jr. Creese.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. For full obituary and expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Creese family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
