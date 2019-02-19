|
|
Elyse Joy Weiss
Des Moines -
Elyse Joy Weiss was born in Chicago on March 11, 1951, and died February 16, 2019, at Kavanaugh House Hospice following a long illness. Services will be at Temple B'nai Jeshurun at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19.
She was the younger of two daughters born to parents Sam and Blanche Weiss.
After graduating from Mather High School, Elyse attended Drake University in Des Moines, graduating with a degree in Political Science in 1972. In 1990, Elyse received her Master's Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from Drake.
Always politically active, Elyse was a liberal Democrat meeting every candidate running for office and volunteering in many ways. She was heavily involved in the Women's Movement in Des Moines knowing everybody that was anybody. She was instrumental in developing the Women's Resource Center and also worked there in its infancy. She was a case manager at DHS working with people with disabilities, helping them to improve their lives. Her employment throughout her life was focused on advocating for people living with mental illness.
Elyse didn't know a stranger. She was an expert networker before it had a name. She was proud to be voted the number one fan of Drake Women's basketball! She started collecting unique items from second-hand stores and was a master at finding the perfect gift at a bargain price. She not only advocated for people but for animals. She adored the Iowa State Fair from the opening parade through the final day when the animals went home. If there was a dog or cat show, she was there. From Sadie to Lexi she loved her English Spaniels. Later, she began to rescue Greyhounds to give them a better life. They, along with her cats, were her family. She was a fan of the Beatles from the moment they landed and saw them in person not once but twice!!!
Elyse was very proud of her Jewish heritage and celebrated her religion joyfully. As an adult, she chose to study and celebrate becoming a Bat Mitzvah.
Elyse is survived by her sister, Helene Chaseman, and nephew, Stuart Chaseman. Additionally, she is survived by a village of friends whom she embraced during her life and who bonded together to support her in any way possible over the course of her illness. If a life well-lived is mirrored in those who love us, Elyse led a powerfully well-lived life.
To honor Elyse's life, please make donations to any organization that helps the vulnerable, whether they are two-legged or four-legged.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 19, 2019