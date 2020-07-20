Emil Segebart Jr.
Indianola - Family services for Emil Frederick Segebart, Jr., 64, who was tragically killed in an ATV accident on Saturday, July 11, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 25. You may join the family on our Live Stream, found on Emil's obituary page of our website, beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday. Burial will follow services in the Hewitt Cemetery, rural New Virginia, IA. Public visitation, following current CDC guidelines, will be held 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 24 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with family present from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Voice of the Martyr, in memory of Emil. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.