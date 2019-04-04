Emilie Johnson



West Des Moines - Emilie Ann Oehmcke Johnson was born July 30, 1929 to Viola (Klaas) and George W. Oehmcke, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She died on April 2, 2019 of heart failure due to age-related declining health.



Emilie grew up in Wauwatosa, WI, and graduated from Wauwatosa High School. She completed her nurse's training at West Suburban Hospital in Chicago and graduated in 1951 from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. She worked as an R.N. at the Children's Hospital in Milwaukee.



On June 17, 1955, Emilie married Russell Johnson. They lived with their 2 children in Milwaukee until Russ' work with Youth For Christ took him to Des Moines, Iowa in 1960. In 1966 the family moved to West Des Moines, where Emilie and Russ lived out the remainder of their lives.



From 1962 through 1993, Emilie operated Mid America Films, a rental library of Christian educational motion pictures. She subsequently worked part-time for Russ Doughten Films until her retirement.



Her husband, Russ, became an ordained Baptist minister, and he and Emilie were involved in various kinds of religious ministry most of their adult lives. Emilie and Russ had been active members of Olivet Baptist Church until that congregation disbanded.



Emilie enjoyed pet cats, backyard birds, visiting with friends, travel, trains, knitting, reading, sending greeting cards, and watching shows on IPTV and "golden oldie" stations.



Emilie is survived by daughter Nanette Johnson of West Des Moines; son Craig (Tricia) Johnson of Bowie, Texas; and brother George A. Oehmcke of Longview, Texas; as well as two grandsons, Steven (Kayla) and Brian; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Hudson; niece Angela, and cousins and other family members. She was pre-deceased by her parents; aunts and uncles; husband Russell; sister Grace; and nephew David.



Arrangements have been made with Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home at 8201 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Burial will be on Thursday morning at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 4:30 - 6:30 pm at Caldwell Parrish. Memorial service and celebration of Christian life will be on Friday, April 5, at 10:30 am at Caldwell Parrish. Donations in Emilie's memory may be made to your favorite church, religious organization, or animal welfare charity. Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019