Emily Dieleman
Bella Vista - A celebration of Emily's life will be held Monday, September 23, at 1 PM, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, Arkansas. A family visitation will be Friday, September 27, 4-6 PM, at Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella, Iowa. A second service will be Saturday, September 28, at 10 AM, at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa. Emily is survived by her husband Senator Bill Dieleman and their children: Wendell Dieleman, Cyndi De Young, and Kristen Gandrow.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019