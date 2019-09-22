Services
Garden Chapel
1301 Main Street
Pella, IA 50219
641-628-2430
Emily Dieleman

Emily Dieleman Obituary
Emily Dieleman

Bella Vista - A celebration of Emily's life will be held Monday, September 23, at 1 PM, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, Arkansas. A family visitation will be Friday, September 27, 4-6 PM, at Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella, Iowa. A second service will be Saturday, September 28, at 10 AM, at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa. Emily is survived by her husband Senator Bill Dieleman and their children: Wendell Dieleman, Cyndi De Young, and Kristen Gandrow.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019
