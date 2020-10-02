Emily Lane Stover
Emily Lane Stover, of Nantucket, MA, passed away on September 21, 2020 in Sugar Land, TX. She was born June 10, 1967 in Des Moines, IA and grew up in Indianola.
Emily graduated with honors from the University of Iowa in 1989 and earned her law degree there in 1992. She clerked for Iowa Supreme Court Justice Bruce Snell Jr. before moving to Nantucket, MA. She joined a local law firm, later became law partners with Melissa Philbrick and practiced law in Nantucket for over 20 years.
Emily served on the board of the Two Centre Street Restoration Project, was President and board member of Housing Nantucket and volunteered at Safe Harbor for Animals. A highlight of Emily's life was traveling as a guardian for her niece, Sarah Austin, who performed in the Broadway tours of Once and Matilda.
Emily was especially known for her kindness and compassion towards others. She was thoughtful and generous to everyone she met, changed our lives for the better and inspired us to live each day with a positive attitude.
She will be deeply missed by her parents, Max and Virginia Stover, brother Joe Stover (Margot Voshell), sister Susannah Austin (Mark), her beloved niece Sarah and nephew David Austin, niece Shelby Benton (Steve), nephew Grant Voshell, sister-in-law Amy Austin, her dearest Pomeranians Trixie and Little Brother, extended family members and friends.
A private service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Ankeny, Iowa. In memory of Emily, donations may be made to the Palliative and Supportive Care of Nantucket (57 Prospect Street, Nantucket, MA 02554), Housing Nantucket (P.O Box 3149, Nantucket, MA 02584) or the charity of your choice
.