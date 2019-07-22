|
Emily Louise (Gallagher) Schwickerath
Ankeny - Emily Louise (Gallagher) Schwickerath, 38, of Ankeny passed away July 18, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 10:30a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Luke The Evangelist Catholic Church (1102 NW Weigel Dr, Ankeny, IA). A visitation will be held 5:00 to 8:00p.m., Wednesday, July 24th, also at the church.
Emily was born in Grinnell, Iowa July 19, 1980 to Pat and Debbie Gallagher. She graduated from Grinnell High School, and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree at the University of Iowa.
Following her graduation, she went to work in the financial services field.
Emily was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, was very caring and compassionate, outgoing and theatrical, loved to laugh and knew what unconditional love was. She loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Todd; her daughter Olivia; parents, Pat and Debbie Gallagher; brother, Joey (Christine) and sister, Meghan; 9 uncles and 5 aunts; and many cousins and friends.
Emily is preceded in death by her twin infants, Ryan and Grace; Paternal and Maternal grandparents; and a first cousin, Jake Bowman.
She was adored and will be deeply missed by everyone who met her.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of these charities that were dear to Emily; Children's Cancer Connection, , Tori's Angels, or .
Published in Des Moines Register on July 22, 2019