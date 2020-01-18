Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Northwest Community of Christ Church
3003 62nd Street
Des Moines, IA
Emily "Vena" Mitchell


1932 - 2020
Emily "Vena" Mitchell

Emily "Vena" Mitchell left this world January 11th and was reunited with both her husband Billy Mitchell and Son Billy Mitchell Jr. who preceded her in death. Vena was born on July 14th 1932 in Pontypridd South Wales. She came to the United States after meeting Billy who was serving in the Air Force. He was the first American she had ever seen. They married on July 8th 1952. She worked at Massey Ferguson, K-Mart and Giftique in Des Moines. Vena was a talented painter, sewer, beloved mother, adored grandmother and friend to all that met her. She is survived by daughter Denise (Tom) Jurgens of Apopka Florida, Son Jim (Verna) Mitchell of Altoona Iowa, daughter Gerry (Jerry) Heckman of Indianola Iowa, daughter Michelle (Jim) Mitchell-Lamb, Des Moines, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. There will be a celebration of life service Sat. February 8th, 2pm at Northwest Community of Christ Church 3003 62nd Street, Des Moines Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
