Emmett Lloyd Noland
Woodward - Emmett Lloyd Noland, 82, of Woodward, Iowa was a legend of his time. He was a loving husband, supportive father, loyal friend, and honest man. Friends and family knew him as kind, genuine, and humble. Emmett never met a stranger because his caring heart made everyone feel like family. He was an avid fisherman and hunter--the ultimate outdoorsman. In addition to a lifelong farming career, Emmett also worked at John Deere for 30 years and served his country in the Army 82nd Airborne, Airborne Rangers.
It is with heavy hearts we share the news of Emmett's passing. He joined the good Lord July 1, 2019, in the comfort of his home where he was surrounded by family.
Emmett was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Emmett Clark Noland, wife, Elaine Noland, sisters, Alice Grimes and Bonnie Bakalar, and daughter Julia McGinn. He will be loved and missed by his surviving wife, Mary Noland, daughter, Lori Noland, son Alan (Kelli) Noland, stepson, Nick (Cheri) Kaster, stepdaughter, Chris Harrison, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
There will be no formal services per Emmett's request. We will celebrate his life July 27, 2019 at the Madrid VFW from 1-4 PM.
Memorials can be made to Mercy Hospice, or the hospice of your choice. Thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers, and support.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019