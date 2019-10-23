|
Eric Cooper
Citrus Park, FL - Eric "Coop" Cooper, 52, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Eric was born December 18, 1966 in Des Moines to Bill and Beth Cooper. He was a graduate of Hoover High School where he was inducted into the Hoover Hall of Fame. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1989. Following Coop's college graduation, he attended Joe Brinkman Umpire School in 1990, and spent several years as a Minor League Baseball umpire, working in the Appalachian League (1990), Midwest League (1991), Florida State League (1992), Eastern League (1993-94), American Association (1995-97) and Pacific Coast League (1998).
Coop's Major League career spanned from 1999 until his death. He consistently wore number 56 throughout his career. Coop officiated in ten Division Series, four League Championship Series, three Wild Card Games, one All-Star Game, and one World Series.
Survivors include his mother, Beth (Bob Doyle) Cooper of Johnston; father, Bill (Donna) Cooper of Urbandale; brother, Chad Cooper of Atlanta, GA; step-sons: Chaz Raggio and Colten Raggio of Clive; numerous relatives; and Rudy (his four-legged friend).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Umps Care Charities or Des Moines Hoover High School Athletic Department, both in care of Midland Credit Union 2891 106th Street Urbandale, Iowa 50322. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019