Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Eric Crabb


1971 - 2019
Eric Crabb Obituary
Eric Crabb

Des Moines - Eric Crabb, 48, of Des Moines went to be with the Lord September 22, 2019. Eric attended high school in Colo, IA and went on to graduate from ISU with a degree in transportation logistics.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA. Celebration of Life service will take place Thursday, September 26 at 3:00 pm also at the funeral home.

Eric is survived by his life partner, Tonia and her children, Dylan and Ryleigh; father, Jim Crabb and step-mother, Sandra Stong-Crabb; siblings, Scott Crabb, Jim Crabb, Jr. and Anna (Jack) Rook.

Online at www.memorialservicesofiowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019
