Dr. Eric J. Hollen
Winterset - Eric Jon Hollen was born in Waverly, Iowa on September 22, 1946 to Lucille (Thompson) and James Hollen. He grew up in Winterset, Iowa and graduated from Winterset High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan (Oldham) Hollen, in Winterset on August 28, 1966 and together they had four children, Todd, Allison, Andrew, and Matthew.
Eric followed in his father's (Doc Hollen) footsteps and graduated from Iowa State University in 1971 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. After practicing in Villisca, Iowa for 2 years, he moved back to his hometown of Winterset and joined the partnership of his father and Dr. Robert Newton where he continued with his passion of caring for animals. Dr. Eric continued to practice veterinary medicine in Winterset until he retired in December of 2019 due to illness.
Eric was very involved in numerous community organizations including Madison County Cattlemen Association, Madison County Master Gardeners, Madison County Pork Producers, and Lion's Club International where he held numerous positions up to State District Governor and State Council Chair. He was also a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Winterset.
Eric enjoyed attending kids and grandkids activities, gardening, Iowa State Sports, watching the Cubs and Cardinals, cooking for Cattlemen, pie judging for the Pork Producers, and working on jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Breckenridge, Colorado held a special place in his heart where he loved white water rafting, hiking, and most of all snow skiing with family and friends. Eric had a unique talent "teaching" those closest to him how to ski.
Eric passed away on June 30, 2020 at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist in Des Moines due to complications of brain cancer (the alien in his head) at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille and father, James; brother, Michael Hollen; and brother-in-law, Larry Hudson.
Eric is survived by his wife, Susan (Oldham) Hollen of Winterset; four children, Todd Hollen of Winterset, Allison (Mark) Peterson of Waukee, Andrew (Mary) Hollen of Waukee, and Matthew (Laura) Hollen of Waukee; eight grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, and Ava Peterson, Caleb, Jacob, and Hunter Hollen, Emma and Olivia Hollen; two step grandchildren, Rachel (Nic) Schneider of Bend, OR and Matthew Peterson of Des Moines; sisters, Jeanne (Doug) Rafdal and Maxine Hudson; sister-in-law, Joni Hollen, brothers-in-law, Craig (Sally) Oldham and David (Sally) Oldham; and many nieces and nephews.
A Drive-Thru for Giving Condolences to his family will take place at Eric's residence - 105 S. 16th Ave. - from 5 to 7:30 PM on Friday, July 3. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will greet and wave at friends as you drive around his circle driveway. Friends are encouraged to enter the South entrance to his driveway by coming from the South on 16th Ave. Traffic cones will be up to help facilitate with this.
A Celebration of Life Service for all to attend will be held at a later date (also due to the virus). Memorials may be directed to his family and will be distributed around the community for various projects. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com
.