|
|
Eric Leon Barsness
Mason City - Eric Leon Barsness , 73, of Waukee, Iowa died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 4pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. ColonialChapels.com. 641-423-2372.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019