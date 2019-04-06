|
Eric M. Clark
Chicago - Eric M. Clark, brother of Rebecca McDonnell, passed away on March 30th at the age of 59 in Chicago, Illinois five days before his 59th birthday. Eric graduated from Delavan High School in Illinois and he enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinal baseball games, reading sport magazines and solving word search puzzles. He also has participated in local Special Olympics meets.
Eric is survived by his sister Becky (Steve) McDonnell, nephews, Matt (Molly) McDonnell and Nick McDonnell's two children Gavin and Trevor all in Des Moines along with several relatives in Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father Bernard and his mother Gladys Clark.
Services and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 6, 2019