Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric M. Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eric M. Clark Obituary
Eric M. Clark

Chicago - Eric M. Clark, brother of Rebecca McDonnell, passed away on March 30th at the age of 59 in Chicago, Illinois five days before his 59th birthday. Eric graduated from Delavan High School in Illinois and he enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinal baseball games, reading sport magazines and solving word search puzzles. He also has participated in local Special Olympics meets.

Eric is survived by his sister Becky (Steve) McDonnell, nephews, Matt (Molly) McDonnell and Nick McDonnell's two children Gavin and Trevor all in Des Moines along with several relatives in Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father Bernard and his mother Gladys Clark.

Services and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.