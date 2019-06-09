|
|
Eric Murphy
Indianola - Eric Murphy, 52, passed away June 6, 2019 at Unity Point Des Moines Methodist Hospital.
Eric was born January 5, 1967 to Eric Sr. and Mary (Shaw) Murphy.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a cause close to Eric's heart.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019