Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
Eric Paul Jorgensen

Eric Paul Jorgensen Obituary
Eric Paul Jorgensen

Des Moines - Eric Paul Jorgensen, 68, lived in Des Moines his entire life and died peacefully on August 2, 2019. Eric attended Elmwood, Callanan and Roosevelt schools. He enjoyed bowling, photography, sipping coffee on the porch at his Kingman Blvd. home, Boy's Night Out at Sambetti's and family luncheons at Olive Garden. Eric was a long-time member of College Avenue Christian Church and helped out with church maintenance.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents; Richard (Ric) Jorgensen and Martha Jorgensen. Eric is survived by cousins, neighbors and friends.

Eric will be remembered as a man of few words, even then his words were generally kind to others.

Eric will be interred with his parents, at a graveside service at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines on August 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 6, 2019
