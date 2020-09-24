1/1
Eric Rasmussen
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Rasmussen

Des Moines - Eric Christopher Rasmussen. January 23, 1967 - September 22, 2020

Beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle.

Eric is survived by his wife, Marsha Clement Rasmussen; his mother, Ruth Rasmussen; his brother, Jeff (Olga) Rasmussen; his nephew, Christiaan (Claire) Rasmussen; and his dog Claire. He was preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Rasmussen; his brother, Jon Rasmussen; and his best friend and first dog, Tucco.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the ARL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved