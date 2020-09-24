Eric RasmussenDes Moines - Eric Christopher Rasmussen. January 23, 1967 - September 22, 2020Beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle.Eric is survived by his wife, Marsha Clement Rasmussen; his mother, Ruth Rasmussen; his brother, Jeff (Olga) Rasmussen; his nephew, Christiaan (Claire) Rasmussen; and his dog Claire. He was preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Rasmussen; his brother, Jon Rasmussen; and his best friend and first dog, Tucco.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial Contributions can be made to the ARL.