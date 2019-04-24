|
|
Eric S. Frueh
Ankeny - Eric Steven Frueh, age 56, of Ankeny, IA, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, from heart failure. Eric, born January 1st, 1963, was the son of the late J. Gerald Frueh and Constance J. Frueh, is the husband of Michele L. Frueh.
Eric is survived by his mother; one sister, Elizabeth D. Mikesell; a sister-in-law, Jerilyn A. Booth; two brothers-in-law, Jason L. Mikesell and Peter A. Booth; nephew, Emerson Booth, and niece, Aeryn Booth.
Eric attended Pella High School, Class of 1981, and graduated from the University of Iowa with an English degree. He was hired by the Reuter Organ Co. and worked in the flue voicing room. While there, Eric became friends with Brian G. Hecker, a friendship that has lasted 30 years. Both loved the magnificent sounds that a well-regulated pipe organ produced and loved to compare their favorite recordings and solo organists. When business became tumultuous, first Brian, then Eric left to seek new jobs. Eric returned to Iowa and briefly worked for his Uncle Bob (Robert) Glendening selling cleaning chemicals.
Eric's life changed when he went on a blind date on February 7, 1991, with Michele Schwarck. By the second date he knew she was "The One". He proposed at Easter and they were married on October 26, 1991.
Eric's summers working at the A&W in Pella helped him get a job at the Grundy Memorial Hospital as their food service manager. He loved to cook and shone in the kitchen.
Michele took a job at the Meredith Corporation, so the Fruehs returned to Ankeny and have remained residents for the past 26 years. Eric's last job was at West Grand Medical Center working as a Certified Medical Assistant. He was top of his class at DMACC's 2 year program. In his last few years, he remained at home as his health started to decline, due to his nearly lifelong battle with Type I Diabetes.
Eric had many hobbies, including listening to organ music, collecting gem stones, reading, and WWII history.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will be held at a later date at the Eldora, IA, Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or to the family who will donate funds to the Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration Fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019