Ankeny Free Church
118 NW Linden St
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-3870
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Eric VanDusseldorp


1958 - 2020
Eric VanDusseldorp Obituary
Eric Van Dusseldorp

Des Moines - Eric Van Dusseldorp, 61, passed away on March 6, 2020 at EveryStep Kavanaugh House in Des Moines from Lymphoma Cancer. He was born in Grand Rapids, MI on April 2, 1958, the son of Carl and Miriam (Teeple) Van Dusseldorp.

Eric enjoyed fishing, especially fly fishing for trout. He enjoyed family trips to Arkansas, Colorado and yearly trips to Minnesota. He loved spending time at Lake Panorama. In Eric's younger years he was a wrestler.

Eric is survived by his mother and step father, Miriam and George Seim; sisters, Linda (Kevin) Koester, of Ankeny and Cathy (Brad) Hrabik of Colorado, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Van Dusseldorp; brother, Mark Van Dusseldorp; sister, and brother in law, Caryn and Steve Ahern; niece, Hannah Hrabik; paternal grandparents, Henry and Margaret Van Dusseldorp; maternal grandparents, Richard and Hazel Teeple.

A celebration of Eric's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Ankeny Free Church, 118 West Linden, Ankeny, Iowa. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Leighton, Iowa

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mainstream Living, Inc., 333 SW 9th Street, Suite C, Des Moines, Iowa 50309 in loving memory of Eric. On line condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
