|
|
Erik Randolph Cleveland / Kalveland
3/10/22-11/19/19 - Erik Randolph Cleveland/Kalveland(family name in Norway) was born on March 10, 1922 in Kelley, Iowa to Ole and Alma (Lee) Cleveland. His family came from Norway where most of them were farmers. He graduated from high school in Shipley, Iowa. On June 30, 1949, Erik was united in marriage to Mary Eagan in Des Moines. He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden. His wife Mary has been a supportive partner for over 70 years!
Erik loved farming and continued that vocation for most of his life. He raised purebred Chester Whites, along with other livestock. Erik loved people and having a conversation whenever possible about weather, politics, farming, baseball and any other topic that might arise. He took every opportunity to sing a song, tell a story and talk about ancestry and history. He was the non-official authority on genealogy in his family.
Erik is survived by his wife Mary, his children Linda (Jim) Cleveland-O'Keefe, of Coto de Caza, California, Erik Cleveland Jr. of Hilo, Hawaii, Martin (Sharon) Cleveland of Gretna, Nebraska, James Cleveland of Alden, his granddaughter Bridget O'Keefe of San Diego, California and three step-grandsons; Austin Britton of Phoenix, Arizona, Aaron Britton of Broomfield, CO, and Trevor Britton of Huntsville, AL.
Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alden, Iowa on December 2nd at 11AM. Visitation will be held prior to service at 10 AM.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019