Erla Mae Widaman
Des Moines - Erla M. Widaman, 87, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 6, 1933, to Noah and Edna Powell.
Erla's greatest joy in life was time spent with her family.
Erla is survived by her children, Deborah Hoefling, Diane (Gary) Myers, and Dawn (Mark) Stout; 8 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Harold Jr.; son-in-law, Darrell Hoefling; brother, William Powell, and a sister in infancy, Beverly Powell.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of Hope in loving memory of Erla.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020