Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Erla Widaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erla Mae Widaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erla Mae Widaman

Des Moines - Erla M. Widaman, 87, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 6, 1933, to Noah and Edna Powell.

Erla's greatest joy in life was time spent with her family.

Erla is survived by her children, Deborah Hoefling, Diane (Gary) Myers, and Dawn (Mark) Stout; 8 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Harold Jr.; son-in-law, Darrell Hoefling; brother, William Powell, and a sister in infancy, Beverly Powell.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time.

Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Church of Hope in loving memory of Erla.

Condolences for the family may be offered online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -