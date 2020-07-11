1/1
Erma J. Burt
Erma J. Burt

Ankeny - Erma J. Burt, 86, passed away on July 10, 2020 from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was born on August 18, 1933 in Ames, Iowa to Carl and Edith (Kelley) Johnson. Erma married Gene Burt on June 21, 1952 in Des Moines.

Erma was a charter member of the Ankeny Golf and Country Club where she had the distinction of being the Ladies' Club Champion for 12 years. She was also a member of Faith United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Above all else, her greatest joy in life was her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gene; children, Kim (Dan) Bach, Mike (Diane) Burt and Lori (Stephen Schloemer) Youngblut; grandchildren, Brad (Katherine) and Andy (Sarah) Bach, Bailey (Vince) Abben, Ben, Hannah and Sam Burt, and Katie (John) Culviner; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Camryn and Oliver Bach, Aiden and Asher Abben, and Audrey and James Culviner; and brothers, Richard and Ronald (Bonnie) Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Oscar, Walter, Charles, Carl, Roy, Glenn and Lawrence Johnson; parents; and son-in-law, Ernest John Youngblut.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Richard Deming and his wonderful staff for their help, treatment, compassion, guidance and support through Erma's cancer journey.

For those who wish to remember Erma in a special way, the family invites you to make a gift in her memory to the campaign for the Richard Deming Cancer Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 11 to Jul. 19, 2020.
