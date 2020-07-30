1/1
Erma L. Hardgrave
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma L. Hardgrave

West Des Moines - Erma, 98, passed away on July 29, 2020 at Fountain West Care Center of natural causes. Her family is honoring her with a private memorial service.

Erma was born May 6, 1922 in Township, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Mayme (Jebousek) Sirovy. She lived most of her life in the Des Moines area. Erma retired from Dahl's in 1987.

Erma was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Donald Skutley, Jr.; her siblings: Ann, Milo, Ed, Lillian, Clara, and Libbie; and her son-in-law, Gary Andrews.

Erma is lovingly remembered by her children: Janice Andrews, Denny (Annie) Skutley, David (Suzanne) Skutley, and Ed (Tonja) Hardgrave; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Hope Assembly of God Church or Suncrest Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved