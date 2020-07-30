Erma L. HardgraveWest Des Moines - Erma, 98, passed away on July 29, 2020 at Fountain West Care Center of natural causes. Her family is honoring her with a private memorial service.Erma was born May 6, 1922 in Township, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Mayme (Jebousek) Sirovy. She lived most of her life in the Des Moines area. Erma retired from Dahl's in 1987.Erma was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Donald Skutley, Jr.; her siblings: Ann, Milo, Ed, Lillian, Clara, and Libbie; and her son-in-law, Gary Andrews.Erma is lovingly remembered by her children: Janice Andrews, Denny (Annie) Skutley, David (Suzanne) Skutley, and Ed (Tonja) Hardgrave; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Memorial contributions may be directed to New Hope Assembly of God Church or Suncrest Hospice.