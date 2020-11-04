1/1
Erma Lovell
Erma Lovell

Des Moines - Erma Marie (Babe) Lovell, 85 years, passed away at home Saturday, October 31stpeacefully surrounded by family.

Born in New Castle, Wyoming to Dale and Fern Fenner, Babe lived most of her life in Des Moines, Iowa.

Babe and Jerry were married August 25th, 1952 and had four children Debora (Bill) Brown, Rex (Teri) Lovell, Kevin (Zita) Lovell, and Brad (Traci) Lovell. She also had 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.

Babe enjoyed spending time with family, dancing with friends, Cowboy Church, and shows in Branson.

Due to COVID, a private family only service will be held. Family will receive friends with an open visitation from 2 to 4 P.M. on Saturday, November 7 at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens,7601 Fleur Dr. Des Moines, Iowa 50321.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bar None Cowboy Church. 1690 W 19thSt. S, Newton, IA 50208 or 3918 11thSt. Des Moines, IA 50313.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brooks South Town Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
