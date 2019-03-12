Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Colfax Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery
18935 K Avenue
Holland, IA
Resources
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erna Toomsen Obituary
Erna Toomsen

Des Moines - Erna Toomsen passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Berdene and her brother, Bernerd and her grandson, Julian. She is survived by her brother Garyld (Lois) Harms, daughter Amy (Rino) Toomsen Chellis, grandchildren Tyle, Vaughn, Elsa, Haldan and Aubrey, and her son Eric and granddaughter Jessica.

Erna graduated from nursing school at Allen Memorial in Waterloo and spent the majority of her career as a rehabilitation nurse at the Younker Rehabilitation Center in Des Moines. She was a long-time member of Douglas Avenue Presbyterian Church in Des Moines, Iowa, serving as both a deacon and an elder.

Funeral services in Des Moines will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50322. The family will be receiving friends at 9:00 AM prior to the service. A graveside service will be held in Holland, Iowa at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 18935 K Avenue, Holland, Iowa, 50642 at 2:30 PM.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 12, 2019
