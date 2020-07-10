1/1
Ernest A. Doeringsfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest A. Doeringsfeld

Johnston - Ernest A. Doeringsfeld, 90, of Urbandale passed away on July 9, 2020 at Brio of Johnston. His daughters were able to be with him during his short illness.

Mr. Doeringsfeld was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the son of Harry G. and Bessie (Gaskill) Doeringsfeld. He lived in Alden, Hampton, and Belmond before moving to Urbandale in 1970. He was a teacher and school administrator, serving as high school principal in Urbandale from 1970 to 1987.

He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Urbandale Lions Club, the Des Moines Area Retired School Personnel Association, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, and was a retired officer of the Iowa Army National Guard.

His wife Donna and an infant son preceded him in death. Survivors include: two daughters, Patricia (James) Solenberg of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kathleen (Herbert) Miller of Maquoketa, Iowa; one sister, Martha (Larry) Smalley of Sumner, Iowa, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions a memorial service will not be held. Instead a family graveside service will be held at a future date.

Online condolences can be left at www.ilescares.com.

Donations in Ernie's memory may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Urbandale Lions Club, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Medical Center, Brio of Johnston, and Wesley Life Hospice for their wonderful care of Ernie.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved