Ernest A. Doeringsfeld
Johnston - Ernest A. Doeringsfeld, 90, of Urbandale passed away on July 9, 2020 at Brio of Johnston. His daughters were able to be with him during his short illness.
Mr. Doeringsfeld was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the son of Harry G. and Bessie (Gaskill) Doeringsfeld. He lived in Alden, Hampton, and Belmond before moving to Urbandale in 1970. He was a teacher and school administrator, serving as high school principal in Urbandale from 1970 to 1987.
He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Urbandale Lions Club, the Des Moines Area Retired School Personnel Association, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, and was a retired officer of the Iowa Army National Guard.
His wife Donna and an infant son preceded him in death. Survivors include: two daughters, Patricia (James) Solenberg of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kathleen (Herbert) Miller of Maquoketa, Iowa; one sister, Martha (Larry) Smalley of Sumner, Iowa, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions a memorial service will not be held. Instead a family graveside service will be held at a future date.
Online condolences can be left at www.ilescares.com
Donations in Ernie's memory may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Urbandale Lions Club, or a charity of your choice
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Medical Center, Brio of Johnston, and Wesley Life Hospice for their wonderful care of Ernie.