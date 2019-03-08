Services
Des Moines - Ernest Kempf, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital. Ernest was born the son of John and Bethie Kempf on March 4, 1927, in Pickering, Missouri.

Ernest proudly served his country in the United States Army 23rd Infantry. He married Mildred Viola and were blessed with their son, Ernest Jr., and later remarried to Rossetta Joyce Moslander and were blessed with two children, Diana and Stephen.

Ernest was a member of the Eastside Church of the Nazarene. He worked many jobs throughout his life including, Stoner Outdoor Advertising, AE Dairy, Walmart as a greeter, Lewis System, and as a school crossing guard. He will be remembered most for his generosity, first to lend a helping hand and always made sure his family was taken care of. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Ernest Jr. (Stephanie) Kempf, Diana (Tony) Angran, and Stephen (Cherie) Kempf; 7 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Geraldine Pearson.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosie; and 9 siblings.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St., Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 11th at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, 1451 E 25th St., Des Moines, followed by burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Ernest.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 8, 2019
