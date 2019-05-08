Services
Peterson Funeral Home
602 E. Salem
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-2215
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
602 E. Salem
Indianola, IA 50125
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veteran Cemetery
Ernest Gerlach Obituary
Ernest Gerlach

Liberty Center - Ernest Dale Gerlach Sr, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Visitation for Ernest will be held from 6-8:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Indianola. Interment with military honors will take place 12:30 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Iowa Veteran Cemetery. Ernest was born on September 28, 1943 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Sylvester and Elsie (Haas) Gerlach. He enjoyed fishing, building model airplanes and working on cars. Ernest is survived by his wife Ann of Liberty Center; 3 sons, Ernest Jr. of Creston, Kevin of Des Moines and James of Oklahoma; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly, Amy, Bethany, Jeremiah and Mandalynn, and 5 siblings. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfunerservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019
