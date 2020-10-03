1/1
Ernest "Bud" Glas
West Des Moines - Ernest "Bud" F. Glas, 88, died on September 29, 2020 at his farm in Prole, IA. A visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Bud was born September 14, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ernest and Rose Frances Glas. He graduated from Dowling Catholic High School and served in the United States Army. After his time in the Army Bud worked as a union electrician.

Bud enjoyed fishing, hunting and cutting down trees. He was a charter member at Saint Francis of Assisi and was active with the churches Gardening Angels group.

Bud is survived by his sons, Steve Glas and Andy (fiancé, Patricia Garnica) Glas; grandchildren Meredith, Lauren, Ryan, Connor and Gianna; sister, Helen Judith (Chuck) Rasmussen and brother, Charles Michael Glas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; infant daughter, Christine Glas and sister, Barbara Marie Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Saint Francis of Assisi Gardening Angels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
