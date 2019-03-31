|
|
Ernie Gruwell
Des Moines - Ernie Gruwell, 98, of Des Moines Iowa, passed away on February 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Center in Indianola, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 112 County Line Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50320. Memorials may be directed to the AMVETS Post 2 in Des Moines Iowa. For condolences please visit:www.iowafuneralplanning.com .
Ernest Albert Gruwell was born on July 8, 1920, in Gilbertville, Iowa; he was the son of Ernest and Elsie (Mason) Gruwell. He graduated from Lincoln High School "Railsplitters" with the class of 1938.
Ernest served his country honorably in the United States Army Air Force, he was a flight instructor during WWII and served as B29 Superfortress Flight Engineer. Ernie had instructed hundreds of airmen, he had lots of great memories during his enlistment.
On July 14, 1943, Ernest was united in marriage to Ganette Solem in Glendale, Arizona and they lived and raised their family in Des Moines, he had worked for Metro Transit Authority for 38 years and the Meredith Corporation in transportation. He was a member of the Iowa Aviation Museum, South Des Moines Senior Center, the Experimental Aviation Association and AMVETS Post #2. He had a great love for Aviation and always enjoyed volunteering.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 75 years, Ganette and several nieces and nephews.
In death Ernest rejoins his parents, Ernest and Elsie Gruwell, son, Bradley Gruwell, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019