Erschel Moon
Attica - Erschel A. Moon, 88, passed away Thursday morning at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Erschel is survived by his brother; Melvin (Mary) Moon; his nephews & niece; Mike Moon, Mindy (Tony) Palmer, Mark Moon; his great nieces & nephew; Maci Palmer, Cami Palmer & Gunner Moon. Funeral services with military honors will be held Monday, December 2, at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Attica. Visitation will begin after 4 pm Sunday at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville where the family will be present from 5 to 7 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019