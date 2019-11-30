Services
Williams Funeral Home
702 E Robinson Street
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-4024
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
702 E Robinson Street
Knoxville, IA 50138
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
702 E Robinson Street
Knoxville, IA 50138
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Attica, IA
View Map
Erschel Moon Obituary
Erschel Moon

Attica - Erschel A. Moon, 88, passed away Thursday morning at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Erschel is survived by his brother; Melvin (Mary) Moon; his nephews & niece; Mike Moon, Mindy (Tony) Palmer, Mark Moon; his great nieces & nephew; Maci Palmer, Cami Palmer & Gunner Moon. Funeral services with military honors will be held Monday, December 2, at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Attica. Visitation will begin after 4 pm Sunday at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville where the family will be present from 5 to 7 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
