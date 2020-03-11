Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Esther A. Wark

Esther A. Wark Obituary
Esther A. Wark

Milton, FL - Services for Esther A. Wark, 93, formerly of Indianola, IA, who passed away March 7, 2020, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services starting at 9:30 a.m.

Survivors include her sons, Ronald (Beverly) Wark and David (Roxanne) Wark; sister, Ella Brosh; brother, James Rork; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wark; son, Randal Wark; parents, Leonard and Addie Rork; sister, Edith Norris; and brother Fred Rork; and great-grandson.

For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
