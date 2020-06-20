Esther Chambers
Dallas Center - Esther Chambers, 99, of Dallas Center died June 18 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 1 - 2 pm at Brandt Funeral Home followed by the service at 2 pm. With burial following at the Brethren Cemetery.
Mrs. Chambers grew up in Dallas Center and lived in Waukee for 13 years before moving back to Dallas Center. She worked on the farm with her husband 8 years and then worked for HyLine International before retiring. She loved to camp and do needle work.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph; son-in-law, Dennis Tibben; and granddaughter, Tina Pinney. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Tibben of Cedar Rapids, Janet (Tony) York of Adel; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice of Panora. Online condolences are www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.