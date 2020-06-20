Esther Chambers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Chambers

Dallas Center - Esther Chambers, 99, of Dallas Center died June 18 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 1 - 2 pm at Brandt Funeral Home followed by the service at 2 pm. With burial following at the Brethren Cemetery.

Mrs. Chambers grew up in Dallas Center and lived in Waukee for 13 years before moving back to Dallas Center. She worked on the farm with her husband 8 years and then worked for HyLine International before retiring. She loved to camp and do needle work.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph; son-in-law, Dennis Tibben; and granddaughter, Tina Pinney. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Tibben of Cedar Rapids, Janet (Tony) York of Adel; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice of Panora. Online condolences are www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved