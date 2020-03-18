|
|
Esther Elizabeth Norris
Urbandale - Esther Elizabeth (Hicks) Norris was promoted to glory on Friday, March 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on September 4, 1934 to Orville and Elizabeth Hicks of Des Moines, the youngest of their two children. She loved and served others, living out her faith, and leaves this world far better than she found it.
Esther was raised in Des Moines and attended Roosevelt High School where she met the love of her life, Fred Norris, in sophomore English class. She attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, graduating with honors. A week after graduation she and Fred married in December of 1955.
To be loved by Esther was a wonderful thing. She was a special friend to have and was always there for others. She taught at Hubbell before staying home to raise her three children. She later taught students with special needs at Smouse Opportunity School and finished her career helping students become better readers at Visitation.
Beyond being an incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Esther was Fred's right hand in his professional life and in their shared faith journey. They went on five international Christian mission trips, traveled together on Fred's business trips with Farm Bureau Life and spent 41 summers traveling back and forth to the Lake of the Ozarks enjoying friends and family.
Esther loved to serve, often baking hundreds of her incredible sweet rolls for large gatherings at her church. Norris holiday celebrations generally included people outside the traditional family circle as Esther sought to include everyone. She had a mean game of ping pong and would play any board game with any of her grandchildren who dared take her on.
She was proper, and polite and fashionable. She knew how to don a hat, or a scarf, with a sense for what looked good. But her real beauty came from within. That's what people appreciated.
Above all, Esther loved Jesus and had unshakable faith that God's hand was guiding us all. It brought her a sense of peace and purpose that was palpable. She believed the best about people and, even when disappointed she kept on believing. And everyone, especially her children, loved her for it.
Esther is survived by her husband of 65 years, D. Fred Norris, her three children: Doug (Maureen) Norris, Diane Cronin (Bob) and Matthew (Lisa) Norris, seven grandchildren: Benjamin Norris, Carolyn (Tyler) Richmond, Matt (Julie) Norris, Charlie (Brynn) Cronin, Jack (Carly) Cronin, Janie Norris and John Norris. She was also blessed with three beautiful great-grandchildren, Nile, Gwen and Bexly, with a fourth on the way this summer.
Esther endured the pain of losing her memory, but her journey here is over and she is free to pursue whatever God has planned for her. She was an angel here on earth, a constant supporter of those she loved — unconditionally. She helped others to believe in themselves at important times in their lives. And if you met her, you never forgot the beautiful, welcoming smile she wore every day of her life. She will be missed….
A Celebration of Life will be held in Des Moines at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020