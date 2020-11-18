Esther Giacomuzzi
Des Moines - Esther Giacomuzzi went into the loving arms of Mary and her sweet Jesus on November 18, 2020. She shares this obituary written by her own hand.
Esther was predeceased by her mother and father, Domenico and Inez Giacomuzzi and older sister Edith. She is survived by her older sister Lucille Quinn, nephew Anthony (Marsha) Quinn, and nieces Jeannine (Michael) Leuschen and Chris (Timothy) Quinn-Struck, eight great nieces and nephews and many well loved great-great nieces and nephews.
I was born the third child of Domenico and Inez Giacomuzzi. Being immigrants Momma and Daddy had high values for our family. Faith and Friends plus Work and Education. The family did everything together. We developed a great love for our faith and friends. Strangers were always welcome if our dog, Blacky, would let them in the gate.
At eighteen I entered Mary Knoll Sisters, New York. After a number of years of nursing, teaching, and working in the Philippines I left the order. In 1976 I began teaching and nursing in Albany, NY returning home to Des Moines in 2014.
The last years of my life and decline the Lord has given me a family also at Prairie Hills. I call it an ante-chamber to heaven. Time for prayer, lots of love and laughter.
Why have you lived so long, I'm asked? Faith-Family-Friends. Forgive-Forget-Smiles.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with her funeral mass at 10:30 and interment following at Glendale Cemetery. Guests are asked to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony Parish, Suncrest Home Health and Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or National Shrine of Divine Mercy.