Esther Leo
Norwalk - Esther Leo, 84, passed away at her home on May 2, 2019.
Esther Leo's life was a testament to the simple values learned from her Italian immigrant parents: faith, family, nature, grace and service. The second of six children, Esther made everything finer. After a stage three cancer diagnosis in 2001 Esther lived nearly two decades as a model of stoic, unselfish strength, cherishing every day she was given.
Esther graduated from Saint Joseph's Academy in 1952 and went to work for Bell Telephone. She married Pete Leo in 1953. Together they raised seven children on the Old Southside. Esther lent her special touch to gardening, cooking, cross stitch, crochet and collecting. She was a gifted athlete and enjoyed golf, bowling and bocce. She could kiss the pallina so well that the men wouldn't let her compete. In the dark days of late winter Esther would always germinate and nurse thousands of precious thin-skinned Italian pepper seeds brought from the Old Country. Friends and family paraded to "Aunt Esther's" to pick up their pepper plants. Her quantis and roasted red peppers were the envy of Saint Anthony. More than a few jars of her peppers were auctioned for hundreds of dollars at parish fundraisers. Esther was one of the founding members of the Saint Ann's Mother's Club.
Esther's appreciation for God's creations helped her face the many health challenges she endured later in life. Her yard and garden were once described by a cousin visiting from Bessica in a single word: "paradiso!" She would often be found at day's end smiling and surveying her garden. The woodland creatures also enjoyed Esther's garden. And some of them enjoyed a "swim" in one of her water features.
In her later years Esther loved travel with family, especially to her ancestral home in Italy. She loved culture and art. With her son Gary as a patient tour guide, Esther and her sisters would trigger alarms in some of the finest continental museums as they pawed priceless antiquities.
Esther was united in heaven with her husband, Pete, her parents Joseph and Mary Favaro, her brother Mario Favaro and her great grandchildren Leo Chaney and Lily Briles. She leaves a large, close family: Gary (Sue) Leo, David (Claudia) Leo, Mary Jo (Frank) Harty, Karen (Dennis) Dissinger, Rosalie (Irwin) Zuckerman, Deanna (Aaron) Leo Werning and Christina (Jimmy) Mauro together with 24 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Frances (John) Ulrich, JoAnn Walker, Mary Ann Favaro and William (Marianne) Favaro.
The family wishes to thank Doctor Burroker and Doctor Schupp and their teams for years of loving, miraculous service. A special thank you to Home Instead for their tender care.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Esther will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, St. Anthony's Church or St. John the Apostle Norwalk.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019