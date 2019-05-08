|
Esther Marie Harper
Des Moines - Esther Marie Harper, 101, passed away May 6, 2019 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Esther was born April 12, 1918 in Des Moines to Evaristo and Anna (Ferro) Mattiussi. She worked as a sales clerk for Arnold's. Esther was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Esther is survived by her children, Anna (Elwyn) Hand, Milo (Laura) Harper and Sharon (Dan) Bristow; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delores Hoover, Louise Smith and Flora Mackin; and her brothers, Felix Mattiussi and Italo Mattiussi.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Esther will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Christ the King Catholic Church or Care Initiatives Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Parkridge Specialty Care and Care Initiatives Hospice for the exceptional care Esther received.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019