|
|
Esther "Mae" Wells
Des Moines - Esther "Mae" Wells was born on April 7, 1928 in Montgomery, Alabama to Thomas and Eva Violet Manson. She was a Carlisle High School alumni, part of the graduating Class of 1946. In August of 1947, Mae was united in marriage to her husband Lloyd G. Wells.
Mae enjoyed serving others: she was the past president of the Mitchell Elementary School, member of the South Gate Chapter #547 Eastern Star (where she was known as the noodle and pie lady), Mother Advisor of the South Gate Order of the Rainbow for Girls, past commander #20 for the Disabled American Veterans, member of TOPS (Take of Pounds Sensibly), and volunteer for many years at the Des Moines Veterans Hospital.
Mae loved to garden everything from flowers, fruits and vegetables. She wasn't prideful except for her home of the past 65 years, her lawn and gardens. Also, she loved to cook, everything!
Mae passed away at the age of 90, on February 18, 2019 at Ramsey Village. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd G. Wells and their son John G. Wells. Mae is survived by her daughter Nancy L. Skala (Jack), daughter-in-law Carol Wells, granddaughters Cary M. Clark (Chad), Jennifer Ostring (Tom) and Sarah Wells. Great-granddaughters Zoey Miller, Zola Ostring and Sydney Ostring.
Services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Brooks South Town Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 4pm with visitation immediately prior at 3pm.
The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and aides of Ramsey Village, her home for the past three years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Suncrest Hospice in Mae's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 22, 2019