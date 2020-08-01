Ethel B. Cross
West Des Moines - Ethel Cross, 98, was swept up by angels in the early morning hours of July 27, 2020 from Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa.
Ethel was born the daughter of John and Mary Cluts on March 19,1922 in Redfield, Iowa. She was the 6th of 7 children. Ethel grew up on the family farm and graduated from Redfield High School in 1940. After high school, Ethel earned her Cosmetology degree in 1941 from the Iowa School of Beauty in Des Moines. She worked in Redfield and later Jefferson, Iowa as a beauty operator.
It was in Jefferson that Ethel met her husband Tom at a roller skating rink. They were married on June 20, 1943. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before Tom passed away in 2016.
Tom and Ethel settled in West Des Moines. Ethel worked for Look Magazine as a key punch operator and later at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Ethel retired in 1985 from IMMC, but didn't let retirement slow her down. She continued to work summers at Willow Creek Golf course in the "Snack Shack" for more than 25 years. In the winters she worked at Hy-Vee's deli. She always said that she truly enjoyed working with others and never once had a job she didn't enjoy.
Ethel was always active and on the go. In her younger days she and Tom loved to square dance. Ethel also enjoyed bowling and playing table tennis. In 1948 she won 1st place in the Central Western Open, Women's Doubles, Table Tennis championship held in Des Moines.
Golfing was Ethel's favorite summertime activity. She played on multiple golf leagues and developed long lasting friendships. Later in life she took up snow-skiing, learning to ski in her 50's. Ethel and Tom both became active in the Iowa Ski Club. Their network of friends continued to grow with the Iowa Ski Club. Ethel was loved by many; she counted the amazing friends she made over the years among her many blessings.
She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and warm personality. She always had a smile and rarely complained. She had a quick wit that stayed with her through the end. Everyone remembers the saying "See you later Alligator" which would invoke the response: "After while crocodile".
She was well known among family and friends as one who loved to bake and plan parties. Her cinnamon rolls and banana nut bread (with black walnuts) were favorites. The birthday and anniversary parties at Tom and Ethel's place were legendary - often with hundreds of guests - some playing volleyball, others just chatting and enjoying a beer.
Ethel was loved deeply by so many. Her departure leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Lanie Cross, Julie (Richard) Wolf and Brad (Peggy) Cross; her brother, Sam Cluts; along with many relatives and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Glen Oaks and Hospice of the Midwest who were involved in Ethel's care. The compassion, respect and care that were shown to her and to the family during this difficult and precious time will never be forgotten.
A celebration of life and memorial services will be planned in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Midwest, your local hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
