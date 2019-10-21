|
Ethel Harmison
Milo (Formerly of Runnells) - Ethel Lorene Harmison passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 84. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Peterson Funeral Home on 602 East Salem Ave. in Indianola, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25 at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 2708 North Jefferson Way in Indianola, Iowa. Interment will follow services at Lowman Cemetery Runnells, IA
Ethel was born November 4, 1934 and resided in Runnells area until her marriage to Stanley, his sons Steve and Scott, they moved to rural Milo area where they resided for 49 years. They celebrated their 50th anniversary June 14th of this year. All her life, she was a member of Woodland Community Church in Pleasant Hill, Four Mile Iowa until it's closing just this year. Ethel then took worship at Calvary Baptist church in Indianola. She was talented in horticulture, working for the State of Iowa in the beginning of her working career. She then went to her passion of ceramics and helping her parents in truck farming. She lived her life in the eyes of the Lord and never met a stranger.
Ethel is survived by her husband Stanley, son Scott and family, sister, Erma and; brothers, Allen and Leonard. She was preceded in death by her Son Steve, parents Edith and Leonard; sisters, Alice and Janette; and brothers, Dennis, John, and Leroy.
Memorials for Ethel can be given to Calvary Baptist Church 2708 N Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA 50125.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, 2019