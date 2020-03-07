|
|
Ethel Honnold
Slater - Ethel Louella Honnold, age 99, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Her wished were to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on March 15th, 2020 at the Salem United Church of Christ, Alleman, IA.
Ethel was born to parents Edward E. and Ethel May Love Bower, May 14, 1920 in Bayard, Iowa. She graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and went on to teach school for 20 years in the Des Moines public school system. She married Edward Carl Honnold on December 20, 1954. They lived on the Honnold Family farm for 31 years until Edward's death. Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward and Ethel, her husband Edward, her sister Jane Westbrook of Ames, IA and her nephew John Westbrook of Denver, CO. She is survived by her daughter Mary Jane Honnold, of Olathe, KS and beloved granddaughter Ashley Renee Jagow, of Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews, 16 great nieces and nephews, and 13 great-great nieces and nephews.
Ethel had an adventurous spirit, traveling all over the United States, Canada, and Europe with her husband Edward and daughter Mary Jane. She always enjoyed gardening and kept a beautiful array of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. She loved to spend time with her family, whether it was a big family get together or just a few visiting from out of state.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or the .
Online condolences may be left at www.soderstrumfuneralhome.com Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020