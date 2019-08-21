Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iles Dunn's Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
the St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1110 35th St,
Des Moines, IA
Ethel "Sia" Roth


1922 - 2019
Ethel "Sia" Roth Obituary
Ethel "Sia" Roth

Des Moines - Ethel "Sia" Roth, 96, died August 20, 2019 at EveryStep Kavanagh Hospice. Sia was born December 30, 1922 in Des Moines to Nick and Bessie Avgerinos, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by brothers, James (Elaine) Avgerinos and Gus Avgerinos and sister, Donna (Dr. Steve) Hion. Sia was married to Charles Roth for 11 wonderful years before he died in 2003. Prior to that she was married for 28 years to George Phillips, who preceded her in death.

Sia was a life-long member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and was very active in the church and its women's organizations. She was the first woman president of the church. Sia served as District Governor of the Daughters of Penelope and as President of the Philoptohos Society. She was a "go getter" from the age of 20 years old when she won the WWII War Bond Drive, selling a million dollars in War bonds. She was the Super Grand and Grand Prize winner and was sent to New York and Chicago. Sia had a full life traveling and taking 15 glorious cruises. She enjoyed her golden years with trips to Greece, Italy and parts unknown.

Sia will be missed by her son, James of Des Moines; grandsons, James Phillips and Cody (Imelda) Bedoy Phillips of Vacaville, CA; her loving sister, Mary (Louis) Vlahakis of East Lansing, MI; cousin, Chris (Yon Ae) Spanos; all her nieces, nephews, and her dear friends the Vanderpool families.

Visitation will be Monday, August 26 at Iles Dunn's Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Trisagion service. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 27 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1110 35th St, Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be made to Sia's church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019
