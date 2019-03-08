|
Etta L. Dorrell
Urbandale - Etta Lorena Dorrell, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Iowa Methodist in Des Moines, IA.
Services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019, at The Mission Church in Urbandale with burial following at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Iles- Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines.
Etta is survived by two daughters, Sue (Steve) Johnson and Sherry Hill both of Urbandale, IA, two sons, Bill (Marcia) Dorrell of Urbandale, IA and Michael (Pamela) Dorrell of Des Moines, IA, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and two brothers, Merle and Earl. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Richard William, brothers, Wilmer and Melvin and sisters, Hilda, Imogene and Mildred.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 8, 2019