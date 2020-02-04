|
Eugene Behle, Jr.
Des Moines - Eugene Behle, Jr., 77, was born July 20, 1942, and died February 1, 2020. He made his living as a junkman, and was always peeling copper wire. He loved racing, especially at the IA State Fair. He was always helping people, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Vicky Kaufman, Monica Phipps, Gena Behle, Eugene "Bub" Behle III, Margaret Stone, and Jeffrey Behle, 25 grandkids, many great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids, and siblings, Jack Behle, Sr., Beverly Obrecht, and Charles Behle.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, parents, Irene and Eugene Behle, Sr., and children, Rocksanne, Eddie, Gregory, Ruby Anne and Robin.
Visitation will be held from 5-7PM Friday, February 7 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 11AM Saturday, February 8, also at Hamilton's, with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020