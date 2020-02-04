Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Behle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Behle Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Behle Jr. Obituary
Eugene Behle, Jr.

Des Moines - Eugene Behle, Jr., 77, was born July 20, 1942, and died February 1, 2020. He made his living as a junkman, and was always peeling copper wire. He loved racing, especially at the IA State Fair. He was always helping people, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Vicky Kaufman, Monica Phipps, Gena Behle, Eugene "Bub" Behle III, Margaret Stone, and Jeffrey Behle, 25 grandkids, many great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids, and siblings, Jack Behle, Sr., Beverly Obrecht, and Charles Behle.

Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, parents, Irene and Eugene Behle, Sr., and children, Rocksanne, Eddie, Gregory, Ruby Anne and Robin.

Visitation will be held from 5-7PM Friday, February 7 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 11AM Saturday, February 8, also at Hamilton's, with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -