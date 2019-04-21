Services
Ankeny - Eugene William Boldt passed away at home in the early morning hours on April 10th after six, hard-fought years against cancer.

Looking back, Gene "did it right" (his words). He retired early after a career at DMACC, and built his dream home in Ankeny where he could enjoy nature every day. It was "like living in a tree house", he often said.

In retirement he pursued his passions of art and travel. He tried his hand at photography, sculpture, drawing, pastels, and finally settled into watercolor painting. When he wasn't painting, he was globe trotting. Alaska, New Zealand, Egypt, and Italy were a few of his favorites.

One highlight in his later years was becoming a child advocate through Iowa's CASA program, where in 2015 he was awarded CASA volunteer of the year.

Dad, your life touched so many; you will be dearly missed.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
