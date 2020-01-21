Services
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Eugene Cosner

Eugene Cosner Obituary
Eugene Cosner

Des Moines - Eugene Cosner, 79, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. 2020 at Brooks Sunset Chapel, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa. Burial will be at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Eugene William Cosner was born on May 16, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa; he was the son of Glen and Mary (Cronin) Cosner. Gene attended Des Moines Schools and graduated with the Class of 1958. He served his county honorably in the United States Navy from 1959 until 1961. On November 19, 1961 he was united in marriage to Dianna Ellen Holmes at St Johns Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa and they made Des Moines their forever home. He had been an Iron Worker and belonged to the Local Iron Worker Union # 67 and a past Board Member of the Tradesmen Credit Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and in general the out of doors and would shop for anything. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Dianna, daughter, Tina Dawson of Indianola and son, Eugene (Norma) Cosner of St Charles, Iowa, grandchildren, Casey(Andrew San) Dawson of Boston, Abigail (Jake) Boston of Altoona, Dylan Cosner of St Charles, Amanda(Brett) Jones of Truro, and Logan Heckinger of Indianola and 6 great-grandchildren.

In death Eugene rejoins his parents, Glen and Mary Cosner and siblings, Roy, Barbara, June and Earl.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
